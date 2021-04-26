Fights, Causes and Protests: Righteous or Not?

Telangana 59: Why do we accept Telugu movies? Why do Telangana people accept Telugu movies if almost all the movies show Telangana people in negative light? One Andhra commenter asked:...

Telangana 35: Intensify the agitation There are many opponents to Telangana Movement. Primary opponents are politicians and people of Andhra, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh. Op...

Telangana XXX: How Telangana Movement Spread Most Andhras conveniently assume that Telangana Movement is a ‘purely political’ movement [Read more about “ politically motivated ” here]. ...

Telangana in Movies, Is it a Dialect, Accent or Slang? Warning : This article has A-rated content. Not for people younger than 18. Definitely, not for the two peevish Telugu Anchors. During...