So, what is Bitcoin? Is it like Gold, or a Currency, or a Stock? IS BITCOIN LIKE GOLD? I am told that bitcoin is like one of those rare objects, like diamonds or gold, and therefore humans crave for ...

Telangana XXXIII: Notes on ‘My Telugu Roots’ I have been forwarded an online book published by Nalamotu Chakravarthy called “ My Telugu Roots ”. One of the chapters is titled, “Telang...

Telangana XXX: How Telangana Movement Spread Most Andhras conveniently assume that Telangana Movement is a ‘purely political’ movement [Read more about “ politically motivated ” here]. ...

Are Indians creative and original? [This is an updated and edited version of an article that I wrote in 1998. This is quite negative in its tone. Please bear with me on this...