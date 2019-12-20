Telangana XXXIII: Notes on ‘My Telugu Roots’ I have been forwarded an online book published by Nalamotu Chakravarthy called “ My Telugu Roots ”. One of the chapters is titled, “Telang...

Why Indians protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)? Imagine 4 people who have fled a neighbor country of India, because they were persecuted in that country. Now, they are living together in...

Telangana VI: Hyderabad State? When some commenters asked me whether I would be opposed to a separate Hyderabad state, I said, ‘No! I wouldn’t be opposed’. That does...

M F Husain: Nude Saraswati Many modern Hindus who have never seen old temples or never been to a museum identify with only one version of Saraswati - a sari-clad an...