Friday, August 28, 2020

Sushant Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Arnab Goswami

Started watching the breaking news on various channels regarding the case of Sushant’s Singh death.  At the outset, I am not comfortable with Arnab making a “demand” that Rhea should be arrested. 

Individual Justice, in the modern society, cannot be delivered by opinion poll or by wish of the majority. 

And Arnab is antithesis of how you want to raise your child.  He is a bully.

