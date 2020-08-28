Started watching the breaking news on various channels regarding
the case of Sushant’s Singh death. At
the outset, I am not comfortable with Arnab making a “demand” that Rhea should
be arrested.
Individual Justice, in the modern society, cannot be delivered by opinion poll or by wish of the majority.
And Arnab is antithesis of how you want to raise your child. He is a bully.
“Here the ways of men divide. If you wish to strive for peace of soul and happiness, then believe; if you wish to be a disciple of truth, then inquire.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche
Friday, August 28, 2020
Sushant Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Arnab Goswami
Started watching the breaking news on various channels regarding
the case of Sushant’s Singh death. At
the outset, I am not comfortable with Arnab making a “demand” that Rhea should
be arrested.
Posted by Sujai at Friday, August 28, 2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Dear Commenters:
Please identify yourself. At least use a pseudonym. Otherwise there will be too many *Anonymous*; making it confusing.
Do NOT write personal information or whereabouts about the author or other commenters. You are free to write about yourself. Please do not use abusive language. Do not indulge in personal attacks and insults.
Write comments which are relevant and make sense so that the debate remains healthy.